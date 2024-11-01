 
Prince George training to be ‘action man' for Kingship

Prince George is the second in line to the British throne after King Charles IIi

November 01, 2024

Prince George is seemingly taking a head-start towards Kingship.

The 11-year-old young Royal has recently flown his first helicopter, alongside an instructor, and has seemingly enjoyed the experience.

Royal expert Claudia Joseph, author of Kate: The Making of a Princess, told Fabulous: “Both William and Kate come from sporty families, and are naturally competitive, so it is no surprise that George is turning into a real action man.”

“He learnt to swim in the Buckingham Palace pool, plays tennis at the family home Anmer Hall, and is a budding triathlete, turning his hand to the swim-cycle-run event at his primary school Lambrook School, in Berkshire.

"William and Kate have made no secret of the fact that they believe that children should be brought up spending as much time as possible in the great outdoors, walking, gardening, playing with pets and taking part in sports."

