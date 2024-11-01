 
King Charles adopts a 'daughter' into his heart amid cancer battle

King Charles has started to consider this one person his very own daughter, and its all because of his cancer battle

November 01, 2024

King Charles has reportedly become a father figure to Kate Middleton, so much so that she’s become a daughter to him.

Insight into this has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Royal Family.

The source in question broke all of this down while speaking to OK magazine.

During their chat with the outlet, the insider admitted, “They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter.”

After all, “They are two patients going through a common health experience.”

At a later point in the conversation the source also admitted that King Charles holds his ‘daughter’ in very high esteem, around the same as his own son.

Reportedly, “His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

He also believes, “They’ll be wonderful monarchs. William has been preparing all his life, but Kate has shown herself to be equally capable.”

“Charles is so happy William chose such a wonderful partner and future queen, it’s a big worry off his mind because he knows the monarchy will be in good hands.”

This is especially considering the fact that, “Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being.”

