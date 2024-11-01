Photo: Gwen Stefani manipulating 'obese' Blake Shelton with 'pretty' face: Source

Gwen Stefani has reportedly hopped on the latest trends among the younger generations in order to inspired Blake Shelton to lose weight.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the songstress, who believes that her husband Blake Shelton has been putting on weight day by day, has gotten under the knife.

“Word is, Gwen got some tweaking done to her face,” dished the source.

Mentioning the different procedures that Gwen has made use of to defy age, the source added, “Botox, fillers, lasers, maybe micro-needling to tighten her neck, and she’s got other items on her maintenance list.”

Reportedly, getting all these beauty stuff done to her face “makes her feel pretty” and as “there’s a lot of competition out there and she needs to keep up.”

“In her view, she’s doing these nip/tucks to appease fans, but it also puts a sexy fire under Blake, too, to the point where he can’t keep his hands off her,” the source remarked in conclusion.

It was previously mentioned that “Gwen’s obsessed with her diet and she’s worried he’s on his way to being obese. Clearly, his body-fat ratio is less than ideal.”

The second source also claimed, “She’s convinced Blake will feel better if he loses 20 pounds.”