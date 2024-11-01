Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'Deadpool & Wolverine' hype

Ryan Reynolds is still enjoying the success of his movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The 48-year-old actor expressed how impressed he was with the popularity of the latest movie during the Halloween season.

On November 1, the Free Guy star took to his official Instagram account to upload a Story via the app’s feature, appreciating his fans for the nods they paid to his character, Deadpool.

Underneath the picture of his character along with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from the July 2024 superhero movie, he wrote that he couldn’t “believe the amount of Deadpool & Wolvie costumes running around last night."

Reynolds continued, "You'll never know what that's like if you're me. I feel like I'm five years old, staring out the window at some impossible future.”

"People made mini movies and wore some of the best suits I've ever seen. Little kids to kick-ass geezer-pools. Quoting lines, laughing and performing stunts,” the Green Lantern actor further penned in his post.

Deadpool, now an audience favourite meta–Marvel Comics character, was first introduced on-screen in Jackman’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was released on April 29, 2009.