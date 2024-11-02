Photo: David, Victoria Beckham seeing a future in Miami: Source

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are reportedly planning to invest a fortune in Miami.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, the pair has found peace in world-class beaches and now wants to spend majority of their life there.

For this reason, they are considering buying a house there as “they’ve been in Miami for a number of years.”

The insider declared that previously the Beckham’s “never really focused on making it a home,” but now when “David’s team is really taking off now, it’s gone to the next level.”

Reportedly, David Beckham “feels like they need to go to the next level in Miami, too, as far as their status within the city goes.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that the co-owner of Inter Miami FC reportedly wants to stay close to his players, this is “why they’ve now decided they want to spend a whole lot more time there.”

For the Beckham family, moving to Miami “means putting down roots and making a statement by splashing $80 million on this new home,” claimed the source.