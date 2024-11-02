Heidi Klum reveals shocking claim about her past life

Hedi Klum claimed that she has lived as a man in her past lives.

In a recent chat with The Times, the 51-year-old model shared her "weird idea" that she is living as a female for the first time and believes that during her past multiple lives, she was a man.

"I have this weird idea that I've lived many lives before,' she told the outlet. "I have always been men before —this is my first time as a woman."

She went on to say, "I love flea markets and I'm always looking for things that belonged to me in the past. They talk to me."

"At work I'm very correct, straightforward and organized, but I'm super-messy at home. I'm a hoarder, so that's a slight problem, the mom of four noted. "So I'll look at something like that antique clock over there and feel that used to be mine and I want it."

The America's Got Talent judge added, "Our house has become like a museum over the years."

Moreover, she revealed that she is fascinated by fortune telling and once a fortune teller predicted her future when she was a teenager,

"I get my palms, irises, feet, everything read. When I was 16 I had my future read and the astrologer said to me, 'Millions of people will listen to what you have to say'."