Late Queen Elizabeth's Hollywood film cameo earns royal approval

Late Queen Elizabeth will make a cameo in the upcoming Paddington In Peru.

According to a report by Variety, the film, which is returning for its third instalment after seven years of waiting, will feature the late Queen as well as famous The Crown actress Olivia Colman.

Late Queen will be having tea with Paddington in the scene, which was obtained from a short video made as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the outlet has reported, before using the special moment, an approval was taken from the Royal family.

Producer Rosie Alison told the outlet that the Royal family “were actually very happy for it to happen.,” adding, “but we don’t like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington’s obviously a very modest fellow.”

Additionally, Olivia signed for the role in the franchise “without hesitation,” where she will play the role of Reverend Mother.

This news comes after the reports suggesting that Paddington has received an official UK passport from the Home Office for his travels in the upcoming film.

The co-producer Rob Silva shared with the Radio Times earlier this month that “We wrote to the Home Office, asking if we could get a replica, and they actually issued Paddington with an official passport – there's only one of these.”

“You wouldn't think the Home Office would have a sense of humour, but under official observations, they've just listed him as Bear,” he added.