King Charles reveals new bond with Prince Andrew with latest move

King Charles has apparently revealed his new bond with brother Prince Andrew amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge residence.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the monarch has officially ended Prince Andrew's £1m annual allowance and security, marking a new low in relations between the brothers.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X and shared her report for Daily Mail, saying “EXCLUSIVE King Charles finally cuts off Andrew's cash: King severs brother's '£1million-a-year' allowance.”

The report, citing an updated biography by acclaimed royal writer Robert Hardman, reveals that despite the Duke of York’s attempts to call the King’s bluff, Charles has acted decisively.

Prince William and Harry’s father has financially cut off brother Prince Andrew after months of urging by advisors, causing their relationship to dip to a new low.

The source claimed the monarch is said to have asked the Keeper of the Privy Purse to sever Prince Andrew's annual personal allowance worth £1million.

The report also claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father will also not have his private security detail paid for.

The royal insider said, “The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King," according to the biography by Robert Hardman.

King Charles, who has also asked Andrew to move out of his 30-room mansion Royal Lodge at Windsor, has now placed the ball firmly back in Andrew’s court.