Heidi Klum spends quality time with family after iconic Halloween costume reveal

Just a day after surprising fans with her most awaited Halloween costume reveal, Heidi Klum enjoyed a family outing.

Klum was spotted with her children and husband Tom Kaulitz on Friday in New York City, according to DailyMail report.

The America’s Got Talent judge and Kaulitz grabbed dinner at Crazy Pizza in SoHo with her daughter Lou, 15, and sons Johan, 17, and Henry, 19.

During their outing Klum opted for black blazer on a semi -sheer top and black slacks, while Lou wore a matching black mini dress.

On the other hand, Johan and Henry also joined them in all-black casual fit.

This outing comes after Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party, where she unveiled her E.T. costume alongside Kaulitz.

Prior to the most awaited spooky season look reveal, Klum aka Queen of Halloween candidly discussed her costume.

She told PEOPLE magazine, “I always get anxious,” adding, “Because there is no real trial. Like, I can't do a real fitting before I am in it. Because I never know if it works until the day [of]. And then you know, and then something happens and I'm like, 'Oh god.’”