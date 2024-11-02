King Charles sends 'heartfelt condolences' to Spain monarch

King Charles just expressed his solidarity with the monarch and people of Spain.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the royal family, the British monarch penned a personal note to pen a message “to King Felipe VI of Spain regarding the ongoing floods in Valencia.”

Addressing the royal of Europe, the 75-year-old, along with his wife, Queen Camilla wrote, “My wife and I were utterly heartbroken to learn of the destruction and devastation following the catastrophic flooding in Southern and Eastern Spain.”

He continued, “So many in the United Kingdom have strong, personal ties to Spain, and our nations are bound by so much that we have in common.”

“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and to the people of Spain for the tragic loss of so many lives,” the King further expressed.

Before concluding his message, King Charles wrote, “Our special thoughts, prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones and livelihoods this terrible week.”

For the unversed, Valencia, a city in Spain was hit with a devastating flood, that took at least 202 lives along with three other people who have been reported dead elsewhere. Efforts to rescue the affected victims are still ongoing, as per BBC.