Harrison Ford releases big statement ahead of election

Harrison Ford announces which party he will cast his vote on Nov 5 presidential election

November 03, 2024

The U.S. presidential election is two days away, and Harrison Ford is making his political choice public: Kamala Harris.

In multiple video statements, the Star Wars star said he would vote for Democratic candidates, according to THR.

He explained his decision by saying, “When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention,” 

The Indiana Jones star continued, “They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people. They’re governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.”

Harrison believed, “The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them."

"We’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward,” the Indiana Jones star continued. “The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge. I’m Harrison Ford."

"I’ve got one vote — same as anyone else — and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris," he concluded.

