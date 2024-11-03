Diddy's key to Miami Beach in jeopardy?

Diddy’s key to Miami Beach has been striped by the city officials of Miami Beach, Florida, following his declining reputation after s***** assault accusations.

According to TMZ, the city officials decided to part ways with the 54-year-old rapper, who received the honour nine years ago, due to his arrest and lawsuits.

The move was made earlier this week, which yielded a unanimous vote from Steven Meiner, the mayor of Miami Beach, however, he has yet to sign the resolution making it official.

Back in 2015, the former mayor, Philip Levine, presented the honourary key to the city to the music mogul during the Revolt Music Conference at the Fontainebleau in the vibrant city.

Several months ago, the record producer and executive was also asked to return New York's Key to the City which he returned in June after Mayor Eric Adams requested it back in a letter.

In the letter sent to the rapper, the mayor stated that he stands with survivors of domestic abuse.

He also noted that the Key to the City is awarded to model citizens and said that Combs no longer met the criteria for selection.

The rapper, who is currently in a Brooklyn jail, is facing s** trafficking charges and more than 100 s***** misconduct allegations against him.

Diddy's trial for s** trafficking and racketeering charges is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.