Kelly Osbourne recalls time Liam Payne was 'in really good place' recently

Kelly Osbourne is looking back at an earlier conversation with late singer Liam Payne, who fell to his death from a hotel balcony last month.

The Osbournes star, 40, took to TikTok recently about her interaction with the One Direction singer, 31, revealing that she wasn’t in a really good place but he was—and in fact had been "checking in" on her.

"Last time we'd spoke, he was in a really good place and I wasn't so he was checking on me to make sure that I was ok and saying that if I ever needed anything then he was there,” she told her followers.

Kelly then recalled how Liam's mental health went downhill recently but no one could do the same for him.

“And the fact that there was nobody there for him just breaks my heart," she added.

"To be alone in that mental state... and he was crying out for help and nobody helped him. I think that that is just beyond heartbreaking because he made all those people millions of dollars.”

A petition has been signed by more than 100,00 people since Liam's death, pushing the government to do more to protect the mental health of young artists—meaning “regular mental health check-ups any ongoing support during an artist's career” be promoted.

She also shared her two cents on the push for Liam’s Law, insisting that it is more a responsibility on the record companies’ part to protect their artists.

"When it comes to protecting the artists, I don't feel that record companies protect their artists."

She also spoke of the "doctors who want to be around the celebrities" after it was reported that Liam had a number of drugs in his system when he died.

"There are a number of doctors who want to around celebrities so they give them what they want. There's a few doctors and you see them in movies or fly on the wall docuseries and I'm like, 'I know that doctor.'”

The One Direction alum had been using several drugs in Buenos Aires, including pink cocaine, cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.

While the type of benzodiazepine wasn’t mentioned in the toxicology report, it is known that the police found a blister pack of clonazepam in the singer’s hotel room.

Liam's family has now been allowed to repatriate his body after the toxicology tests that being performed in Argentina.

Reports state that the star can be returned to the UK by "Monday at the latest."