Katie Price faced with new rounds of accusations from ex Carl Woods

Katie Price's ex fiance Carl Woods is not stopping at initial warnings to her current partner.

Woods now claims the former Glamour model once admitted to cheating on him with former England polo captain Jamie Morrison—who has played polo with Prince William and Prince Harry and is reported to have coached the former, The Sun reported.

The car dealer, 35, claimed the admission came after he confronted the mother-of-five, 46, about a one-night stand with Morrison, 47, after an event at his polo club.

“She spent the night with Jamie Morrison after a polo event at his club,” he said referring to an August 2022 family outing to his polo club in Windsor, Berks.

Woods added that Price confessed to the 2022 fling after strangers messaged him about it on social media.

“Videos were posted of her drunk with a random DJ, basically being an embarrassment, and she didn’t come home. She told me she was staying with a friend. A few months went past and during that time people had been messaging me, naming him and saying she had been with him.

Woods, who parted ways with Price last Christmas, went a little more into details, saying, “She had been speaking to Jamie’s personal assistant all week. She’d been saying she was really looking forward to seeing him and that they were good friends. But then a few people saw them together at the polo and he had apparently told pals about the night, so it got back to me.”

Jamie denied all such allegations when the outlet reached out to the former English polo star in November 2022.

At the time, Price posted snaps of herself, sister Sophie, and mother Amy at the Royal County of ­Berkshire Polo Club.

“I confronted her and she tried to deny it but then admitted it," he recalled, adding, “I dropped to my knees in disbelief. She said it was because we weren’t getting on.”

His recent allegation comes after the publication discovered last week that Carl had also argued with Katie over explicit chat an England footballer—leading to her running off and breaking her feet in a fall at their Turkey holiday hotel in 2020.