Meghan Markle given ‘10-year deadline' over shaky Harry marriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s matrimony has come into question amid shaky scenarios

November 04, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is tough to last, claims an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are visibly spending time apart amid their professional separation, are most likely to split.

Royal expert Phil Dampier claims: "I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard.

"She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities.

"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally.

"I think we all have our doubts whether the marriage will last 10, 20, 30 years.

"But only time will tell. In terms of their business and charitable activities, they do seem to be going their separate ways,” he noted.

