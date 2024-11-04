Ridley Scott reveals major regret of career: 'Careless'

Ridley Scott has made fantastic films that later became successful franchises. However, he has only one regret about them: he didn't buy their rights.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Gladiator II filmmaker recalled this happened to him in at least two cases: Alien and Blade Runner.

“I should have locked them up, as [Steven] Spielberg did with ‘Jurassic,’ and everything he does, and James Cameron has done with what he has,” he said.

“I resurrected a dead ‘Alien’ [franchise] with ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Alien: Covenant,’ and we should have rejoined the ownership right then, and we didn’t, because someone was careless," the Oscar winner noted.

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Ridley lamented missing out on having a key stake in the sequels of his critically acclaimed work.

“I’m the author of two franchises,” the 86-year-old added. “Most directors in Hollywood — certainly, let’s say, at my level — don’t let that stuff go. But I did ‘Alien’ as my second movie, so I didn’t have much choice."

"And ‘Blade Runner‘ was my third movie. So, I had no choice because I had very tough partners," he concluded.