Grimes takes swipe at Elon Musk, sides with Olivia Rodrigo's space rule

November 04, 2024

Grimes has seemingly thrown shade at Elon Musk after agreeing with Olivia Rodrigo.

Recently, in an interview with Netflix, Rodrigo shared an “oddly specific” question she asked her dates.

“The biggest red flag, okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they would want to go to space,” she said.

Explaining further, “And if they say yes, I don’t date them, I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself.”

This “red flag” philosophy by Rodrigo sparked reaction, including the SpaceX founder, Musk’s ex partner, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher.

She took to X (Former Twitter), responding to the singer’s comment, saying, “It’s true.”

“Only women should be going to space,” Grimes added.

It is worth mentioning that Musk has often talked about his intention of putting humans on Mars by 2023.

“SpaceX hopes to offer travel to Mars to anyone who wants to go, bearing in mind that it will be like a long sea voyage in centuries past — dangerous and uncomfortable, but great adventure!” he recently wrote on X.

Musk and Grimes broke up in March 2022 and they share three kids together 3-year-old X and 1-year-olds Exa and Tau.

