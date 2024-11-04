Kate Middleton feeling hurt and insulted by Prince Harry

Experts warn Kate Middleton has moved on, but only after dealing with a lot of hurt and insult at the hands of Prince Harry.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond made these comments about the future queen in her interview with OK magazine.

In that conversation the Princess of Wales’ reasons for wanting to thaw the ice between the brothers was hypothesized and led the expert to say, “When you come from a happy, united family — as Catherine does — it’s incredibly hard to understand how people can become estranged.”

So “I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same. But we now know that it didn’t work. In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral.”

But now, almost a few years later its evident that “There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game,” Ms Bond said.

After all, in that time frame, “Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future.”

Right now, “They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives,” she also added before signing off.