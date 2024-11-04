Dave Grohl 'alerts' fans to final step in Jordyn Blum marriage

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum share three daughters

Dave Grohl has made another appearance without his wedding ring, which could hint at the "final step" in troubled marriage with Jordyn Blum.

Dave was spotted during an outing in Los Angeles recently, ringless and in a casual outfit. The Foo Fighters frontman had his hair down and wore glasses.

Dave and Jordyn’s marriage has suffered due to the singer’s lovechild with another woman. He was last seen without his ring on October 2 during an outing in Encino.

This comes after the singer announced on Instagram that he has welcomed a daughter outside of his marriage and intends to be a dad to her, while also working to rebuild the trust of his family.

Now, body language expert Judi James says the singer’s downcast appearance hints at divorce.

“With his chin pulled down and into his neck and his shoulders slumped, Grohl emits a low-energy look here despite the shorts and puffa jacket." she told The Mirror. "His hand is curled into a fist that can suggest inner tension though, but the bare ring finger is still visible.”

She explained that celebrities know the impact of removing the ring, and usually do it so as to warn fans about divorce. She termed it a "symbolic gesture that always tends to alert the fans to potential marital issues even when the reason for "potentially leaving it home is because one is attending the gym or something similar."

"It is a stage in a marriage that feels symbolic too, which is why many couples continue to wear theirs even when they're going through the divorce courts. It feels like a final step and often a sad one. Hopefully Grohl's missing ring is just down to a gym work-out," Judi added

Dave Grohl shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with Jordyn Blum.