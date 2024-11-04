Michael Bublé gets candid about his family's musical crush Taylor Swift

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé has shared insight into his family’s dance party to Taylor Swift’s songs.

Recently in an interview with People, Bublé candidly shared how Swift’s music is like for his family’s dance parties.

At David Foster’s 75th birthday, the Sway’s singer was asked if he would sing his songs for his toddler during the holidays.

"Oh, no, They like Spider-Man,” he responded. “We listen, but really, most of our listening is dance parties to Taylor Swift."

"Shake It Off, Look What You Made Me Do," were some of Swift’s hit songs, that he noted.

Meanwhile, the Canadian songwriter showed gratitude for having children, Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo, from his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

Additionally, he also went on to say, "There's never a moment at this point when I can ever imagine my life without them. I got a 2-year-old girl who's now the queen of the house.”

“She runs the show, and every morning we look at her and think like, how did we ever live life without her? It's beautiful. I see the holidays through the eyes of my kids.”

“And you might not know that about me, that I'm a fan of the holidays, And I stay busy. My wife and I are, you know, we're very busy watching 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind, and buying Christmas presents,” the Feeling Good’s singer wittily added.

Before concluding, he also lauded, “Last night I was in bed with her. No joke, I looked over and I said, ‘My God, I'm married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, and she's lying next to a little potato man.’ ”