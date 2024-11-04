Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'backup plan' if Trump expels Duke revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'backup plan' if Trump expels Duke

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use their new Portugal home as “backup plan” if Donald Trump wins the presidential election and deports Harry.

Harry, Duke of Sussex could lose his US visa after he admitted in his memoir Spare to previous drug use.

Following his confession, The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, requested that details of his visa application be made public so as to see if he was truthful about his drug use. They believe Harry may have gotten special treatment in that regard.

Royal pundit Hugo Vickers said: "I wouldn't be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said 'Right, I'm sending Prince Harry out of this country. I think it's very wise to take all the possibilities into account [and look to live elsewhere].”

"Looking at it from the outside, it makes perfect sense that they should have a backup plan," he added.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams disagreed. He told the Express: “I don’t think that the home in Portugal is intended as a permanent base to replace California.”

“Harry was extremely foolish to discuss his drug taking in Spare both in interviews and in the memoir, available in paperback. However, the Sussexes have kept a relatively low profile during the Election, urging Americans to vote but not being explicit as to whom for.”

“It is most unlikely that Trump would risk an embarrassing episode involving the royal family by expelling Harry, if it was discovered that he had not revealed his drug taking on his Visa application,” he explained.