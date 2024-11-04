 
Jennifer Lopez's strong ties with Ben Affleck evident in new pics

Jennifer Lopez's family spotted spending time with Ben Affleck's daughter Violet

November 04, 2024

Jennifer Lopez's sister recently paid a visit to Ben Affleck's daughter Violet, who he shares with ex wife Jennifer Garner.

Lynda Lopez recently dropped a picture over the weekend with the teenager, who started school as a freshman at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut in September.

Lynda was dressed for cold weather in a beige sweater while Violet had a white jacket on and pink earrings with her blonde hair up.

The get-together indicates that the families of the former It couple Lopez, 55, and Affleck 52, have stayed close despite their heated divorce in August following a two year wedding.

The exes also seem to have been on good terms as they were seen with their kids having lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel a month ago.

Just recently, Affleck paid a three word tribute to Lopez during a talk with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday about their upcoming film Unstoppable, calling her spectacular.

Unstoppable, directed by William Goldenberg, will hit theaters December 6, starring Lopez, Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle.

