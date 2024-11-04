 
Geo News

John Legend's youngest son looks spitting image of him in latest snaps

The singer's 16-month-old baby son, Wren gets his first haircut

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

John Legends youngest son looks spitting image of him in latest snaps
John Legend's youngest son looks spitting image of him in latest snaps

John Legend showed off his baby son Wren's new hairdo

The 45-year-old EGOT winner took to his official instagram account and posted his 16-month-old son Wren Alexander's newest photos with a fresh haircut.

In the adorable snaps, Wren donned a green cord set with animal print on his shirt and pants.

The toddler beamed a cute smile, showing off his cute teeth with cropped curly hair.

"Wren got his first haircut from Uncle Bump," Legend penned in his caption.

It is pertinent to mention that Legend is a father to four children two sons, Miles Theodore, 6, and Wren, two daughters, Luna Simone, 8, and Esti Maxine, 22 months, whom he shares with his model wife Chrissy Teigen.

Previously in an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Legend recalled one of the heartbreaking pregnancy complications of his wife Chrissy Teigen back in 2020.

He revealed that in 2020, Teigen went through a painful abortion when she was 20 weeks pregnant and lost their son Jack due to partial placenta abruption. 

Tom Hanks spills major secret about his teenage life
Tom Hanks spills major secret about his teenage life
Liam Gallagher hypes up new songs from Oasis
Liam Gallagher hypes up new songs from Oasis
Lisandra Silva recalls how weight loss pills backfired for her
Lisandra Silva recalls how weight loss pills backfired for her
King Charles' force feeding comes to light: ‘The Queen pleads with him'
King Charles' force feeding comes to light: ‘The Queen pleads with him'
Elton John pays tribute to 'incredible' Quincy Jones
Elton John pays tribute to 'incredible' Quincy Jones
Keanu Reeves reveals aftermath of intense 'John Wick' stunts
Keanu Reeves reveals aftermath of intense 'John Wick' stunts
Prince Harry gets called out for some insanely ‘disgusting' behavior
Prince Harry gets called out for some insanely ‘disgusting' behavior
Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals how he and Sarah Michelle avoid paparazzi
Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals how he and Sarah Michelle avoid paparazzi