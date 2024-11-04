Lisandra Silva recalls how weight loss pills backfired for her

Lisandra Silva remembers being hospitalised once when she resorted to Ozempic for weight loss.

The actress and influencer, 37, opened up about her experience taking Ozempic—an FDA-approved medication to treat type 2 diabetes—in a video posted on Instagram.

“How low did Ozempic go?” Silva wrote. “Do you know who recommended it to me: A doctor,” she said of the medication that has become a weight loss staple in and out of Hollywood.

“I tell you I put it on once to try it, because they talked about it so much and I ended up in the hospital. My sugar dropped so much that I had to call the children's daddy when I felt like I was passing out & my kids were asleep next to me,” she added.

“Thank God nothing happened but I felt like I was dying and ended up at the clinic in a wheelchair,” she added.

The Cuban beauty added that her own version of Ozempic is simply adapting to a healthier lifestyle.

The post included videos of her weight loss journey as she worked out and ate a lot of fruits and vegetables. She also included before and after clips with her new toned physique.

“My OZEMPIC IS: Ayurveda Diet, Meditation, Exercise in Nature! Discipline, Determination, Mental Toughness, and Clear Goals! Health of the mind, body and heart!” she said. “Please listen to my advice! There is nothing like a healthy lifestyle! DON'T MAKE IT UP!”

Silva isn’t the first celebrity with a negative experience with Ozempic and similar weight loss injections.

Lottie Moss, who is Kate Moss' younger half-sister, was also hospitalised earlier this year after misusing the drug.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler also said she was in the hospital for an impacted bowel after taking semaglutide—a medication that works in the brain to impact satiety.