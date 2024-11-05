Paul Mescal shares startling belief about his future: 'It's a gut feeling'

Paul Mescal candidly revealed a haunting intuition about his future.

The All of Us Strangers actor, who is tirelessly being trained for his upcoming lead role in Gladiator II, spoke to GQ in a recent interview about his strange "gut feeling".

"I’ve always been convinced that I’m not going to live a long life. People have this response, but in my head it’s never been drastic. It’s just like a gut feeling," he told the outlet.

Mescal, who is known for his role in the miniseries Normal People (2020), went on to say, "Maybe it’s to do with the fact that I can’t visualise myself as an 80-year-old man. I’m also afraid of death. So I think if death was to come for me at 55, I’d be equally afraid of it as I would be at 90. I don’t believe anybody who’s like, 'I’m ready for it'. I’m like, 'B*******!'."

"It’s always in my head. I was like, going to have a family young. I’m going to not survive a long time. Hopefully, I’m wrong. I think I will be wrong. But that’s just the truth around my brain," he added.