King Charles boosts monarchy's reputation with key move amid cancer

King Charles has boosted monarchy’s reputation with his openness about his cancer battle which also sparked a “emotional connection” with the public.



According to his former communications secretary, Julian Payne, the King's transparency approach to his illness sat well with the public as it “humanized” his role.

Public was able to relate to him on a personal level, Payne pointed out while praising Charles for making public appearances during his treatment.

“People could see the King come and go during his illness and looking happy,” Payne told Daily Mail. “That transparency has been so important.”

“They had already accepted him as a head of state," he added. “Then they start to see him on his way to hospital or looking at his cards and they think about a family member with cancer.”

“It opens up a deeper, emotional connection.”

An old university pal of the monarch also told the publication, "The interest in the Royal Family over the past year around the world shows that there are very few people with that international capacity to communicate.”

“The reputation of the monarchy over the past year has been vastly enhanced,” they added.