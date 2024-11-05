Prince Harry issued strong warning about relations with King Charles

Prince Harry has received a strong warning about deteriorating relations with his father King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

The warning has come from royal expert Jack Royston while speaking on the Royal Beat – Book Club podcast.

The royal expert warned that relations between Harry and King Charles seem to be at 'full disintegration point.’

According to the Daily Express, Jack Royston explained: “When [Harry] found out that his father was ill, had cancer, he flew straight to Britain. He got half an hour, or 45 minutes, with his dad before Charles went off to Sandringham.

“Then he came in May and he was told he couldn’t see his father. He released a public statement, through a spokesperson, saying Charles had other priorities.”

The royal expert went on saying that Archie and Lilibet father’s two further trips to Britain, there is no sign that the monarch has made time to see him.

Royston added: “That is probably, I think, the biggest warning sign that [their relationship] could actually be at full disintegration point now."