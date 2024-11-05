King Charles takes decision about Prince Andrew's stay in Royal Lodge

King Charles has no intention of being vindictive toward Prince Andrew, despite their strained brotherly relationship, claims a royal expert.



However, the monarch may take a strict action against the “disgraced” Duke of York if he refuses to vacate the 30-room estate, claimed royal expert Hugo Vickers.

Vickers suggested that Andrew should find himself a suitable residence and vacate the property in an honourable way, proposing Frogmore Cottage as an ideal alternative.

He told The Sun, "I don't think that the King Charles is being vindictive to his brother, I don't think that's the intention.”

"If Prince Andrew proves to be obstinate and refuses to go then I imagine things will get worse. He would do himself a great favor if he found an honorable way of moving somewhere else,” Vickers added.

"Frogmore Cottage is not exactly tiny, and it would be ideal, since it's within the security boundary, and also what he spends most of his time doing these days is riding in the park, it would make perfect sense.

The expert went on to add that there is nothing to stop King Charles “actually commanding that he should leave Royal Lodge.”

"He has a lease, but then the lease is a Crown estate lease, and these things can be changed, and so I hope it won't come to that to be quite honest, but it could do."

This comes after it was reported that Charles has cut off financial assistance to Andrew, the Duke of York.