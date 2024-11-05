Victoria Beckham 'fuming' as Cruz's marriage plans spark family drama

Victoria Beckham is reportedly very concerned about her youngest son, Cruz’s relationship with a decade older girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Cruz and Jackie made their romance public in July and are reportedly moving very fast with their relationship.

An insider has recently told Heat World that Victoria wants her and husband David Beckham’s kids to “grow up to be well-rounded men.”

“To do that, they need to experience the world and learn, so she feels Jackie is a good influence on Cruz in that sense,” they added.

However, the insider stated that the “age gap is far from ideal in Vic's mind. While she may have given the relationship her seal of approval, deep down she was hoping that it would turn out to be more of a fling.”

Additionally, the former Spice Girls member is also angry at David because “he seems to be encouraging the situation.”

The source said that the Inter Miami owner thinks that “Jackie will make a man out of Cruz and that he’s just having fun.”

“But Vic has asked David if he will be laughing if they end up getting married,” the insider added further.