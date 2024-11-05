Ryan Reynolds to bring 'Deadpool & Wolverine' team back

Ryan Reynolds is working to get the team of Deadpool & Wolverine back for a project he said was unrelated to Marvel.



Appearing on a Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode, he said, “I’m spending the year writing,” adding, “I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel.”

Details about the project are kept under wraps. Variety, however, said the Marvel star's enthusiasm may suggest the film will be fresh and unexpected.

In other news, Ryan raved about how the Deadpool & Wolverine craze swept Halloween.

"You'll never know what that's like if you're me. I feel like I'm five years old, staring out the window at some impossible future," he penned on social media.

"People made mini movies and wore some of the best suits I've ever seen. Little kids to kick-ass geezer-pools. Quoting lines, laughing and performing stunts."

Ryan continued, "I'm not cool or aloof about stuff like this - No part of me takes it for granted or feels entitled to it."

"It's like having a dream come true - but a dream you didn't know you were dreaming of," the actor concluded.