 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds to bring 'Deadpool & Wolverine' team back

Ryan Reynolds will bring Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy to a new film

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

Ryan Reynolds to bring Deadpool & Wolverine team back
Ryan Reynolds to bring 'Deadpool & Wolverine' team back

Ryan Reynolds is working to get the team of Deadpool & Wolverine back for a project he said was unrelated to Marvel.

Appearing on a Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode, he said, “I’m spending the year writing,” adding, “I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel.”

Ryan Reynolds to bring Deadpool & Wolverine team back

Details about the project are kept under wraps. Variety, however, said the Marvel star's enthusiasm may suggest the film will be fresh and unexpected.

In other news, Ryan raved about how the Deadpool & Wolverine craze swept Halloween.

"You'll never know what that's like if you're me. I feel like I'm five years old, staring out the window at some impossible future," he penned on social media.

"People made mini movies and wore some of the best suits I've ever seen. Little kids to kick-ass geezer-pools. Quoting lines, laughing and performing stunts."

Ryan continued, "I'm not cool or aloof about stuff like this - No part of me takes it for granted or feels entitled to it."

"It's like having a dream come true - but a dream you didn't know you were dreaming of," the actor concluded.

Prince William's appearance sparks health concerns amid King Charles cancer
Prince William's appearance sparks health concerns amid King Charles cancer
Ariana Grande reveals reasons for using her birth name in 'Wicked' credits
Ariana Grande reveals reasons for using her birth name in 'Wicked' credits
Royal family plunges into new health crisis
Royal family plunges into new health crisis
Prince William pays homage to George, Charlotte, Louis during South Africa trip video
Prince William pays homage to George, Charlotte, Louis during South Africa trip
Kevin Smith breaks silence on working with Harvey Weinstein
Kevin Smith breaks silence on working with Harvey Weinstein
Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo controversy laid bare
Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo controversy laid bare
Taylor Swift heart warming gesture for shark attack survival gets highlighted
Taylor Swift heart warming gesture for shark attack survival gets highlighted
Victoria Beckham reveals how her life changed after turning 50
Victoria Beckham reveals how her life changed after turning 50