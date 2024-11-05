Daniel Craig shares big hope for 'Knives Out 3' aka 'Wake Up Dead Man'

Daniel Craig wants 'Knives Out 3' aka 'Wake Up Dead Man' to be different from 'Glass Onion' in one aspect

Daniel Craig wants a longer cinema release for Knives Out 3, aka Wake Up Dead Man.

Daniel’s last Knives Out installment, Glass Onion, received a week-long theatrical release by Netflix.

In a new interview, the Queer star was asked if he wishes for a longer theatrical release for Wake Up Dead Man, Craig responded: “You know I do.”

He told Variety: “Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience.”

In the murder mystery movies, Craig plays private detective Benoit Blanc. Every movie features a new murder and surrounds the actor with a new cast.

Netflix released a first look photo of Craig as Blanc in June. He donned a three-piece suit and sported longer hair than the previous movies.

Along with Daniel Craig, Wake Up Dead Man stars Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Jeremy Renner and Andrew Scott.