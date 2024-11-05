 
Jennifer Lopez 'crying silently' as exes side with Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are parting ways after two years of marriage for good

Web Desk
November 05, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'crying silently' as exes side with Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez’s former paramours are reportedly happy that Ben Affleck is finally free from her control.

Reportedly, Jennifer Lopez’s former beaus have grown sympathetic towards Ben Affleck as he put up with her dramatic antic for two years, per In Touch.

Now, that the pair, once known as “Bennifer” in the industry, are calling it quits, JLo’s former partners are cheering for the Gone Girl actor.

“She’s aware of what’s happening,” dished a spy.

However, they mentioned that the mother of two has grown helpless now that everyone knows her true colors.

“But she’s trying to control the narrative to make it look like she’s the victim,” the source added and pointed out that her façade “is getting harder for anybody to swallow!”

“It’s not just Ben who’s happy to see Jen in their rearview mirror. All of her exes are happy she’s out of their lives and regretting their time together,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source noted, “It’s not like she has a choice.”

