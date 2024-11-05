Chiefs WAG gets honest about Taylor Swift's presence at games

Taylor Swift has attended many Chiefs games to support her beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been praised by the WAGs of the players for her support of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chariah Gordon — who is the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. — is full of praise for the Lavender Haze singer.

Commenting on Taylor’s animated displays at the Chief’s games, Gordon said: "That's just who she is... She's fun, she's loving, she's sweet. We have a good time and we are there to support our men. She's just one of the sweetest people ever... that's just that."

Gordon famously shared an insight into Taylor and Travis’ relationship when she posted alongside them to her Instagram in October 2023.

Regarding the photo, she said: "I just thought that we looked cute and I posted it. I didn't have [any] thought into it, honestly. I didn't know that it was going to be that big."

She continued: "I had no expectations. I just really honestly posted because we had a good time and it was a really nice photo."

"I didn't know that I was breaking the internet! I was oblivious to all of that," she exclaimed.

She went on to reveal that she initially "freaked out" when the post began receiving attention. "It kind of made me feel like in a sense, I did something wrong."

“But I know I didn't because it's just a nice photo," she noted.

"I think honestly, I was not thinking, just did it and it turned out to be something tremendously huge. I mean, it's just good times with good people that I care about — and that's just that."

In September this year, Taylor Swift and Chariah Gordon recreated the photo. She said: "It just was just something to redo that special moment in time that was all shared together."