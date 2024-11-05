Jamie Foxx pays emotional tribute to late Quincy Jones

Jamie Fox penned down a heartfelt tribute to the late Quincy Jones after his death at the age of 91.

The 56-year-old The Burial star took to his official instagram account to share an emotional message for the Legendary musician and expressed his gratitude for embracing his late sister DeOndra Dixon, born with Down Syndrome.

“Dear Quincy. Thank you. Thank you for giving the world music…thank you for giving the world light… thank you for giving the world an example of what a great human being is [supposed] to be like… you taught us how to live, you taught us how to get every moment out of life,” Foxx began.

“Thank you for the way you embraced my sister,” he continued. “You treated her with such kindness and such grace… you allowed her to feel like she was a superstar… she loves you just like all of us did…please say hello to her if u run into her on your angelic journey…”

“You have no idea the impact you had on a young man from Texas… the impact you had on the entire world will never be forgotten….. rest in power KING. THIS ONE HURTS BUT WE KNOW GOD NEEDS YOU… love,” the actor, singer, and comedian concluded his caption.