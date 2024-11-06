 
Geo News

Pakistani-American Salman Bhojani wins Texas assembly election unopposed

No Republican ran against him, allowing Bhojani to win unopposed

By
Nasim Haider
|

November 06, 2024

Pakistani-American Salman Bhojani. — KERANews
Pakistani-American Salman Bhojani. — KERANews 

Pakistani-American Salman Bhojani has secured a second term in the Texas State Assembly, winning unopposed.

Representing District 92 as a Democrat, Bhojani hails from Karachi. He first assumed office on January 10, 2023.

In the 2022 election, Bhojani defeated Republican opponent Joe Livingston, securing 20,182 votes to Livingston's 14,610. This year, he ran unopposed within his party, potentially due to his prior successful performance.

A graduate of the University of Texas in Dallas with a law degree from Southern Methodist University, Bhojani’s career includes roles as an attorney and city council member.

It is also worth noting that no Republican ran against him in the recent election, allowing him to win unopposed.

During his campaign, Bhojani highlighted the importance of local and state elections, urging the Pakistani-American community to recognise their influence on critical issues through voting.

He underscored the importance of the vote, calling it a power with which people can get legislation of their choosing done in their localities and states. 

US 2024 election sets record with $15.9 billion in campaign spending
US 2024 election sets record with $15.9 billion in campaign spending
In pictures: Americans vote on Election Day across US
In pictures: Americans vote on Election Day across US
Two Georgia polling stations briefly evacuated after false bomb threats
Two Georgia polling stations briefly evacuated after false bomb threats
Officials warn against fake US election videos, but see little disruption
Officials warn against fake US election videos, but see little disruption
Sara Sharif: Father accused of killing daughter denies responsibility for death
Sara Sharif: Father accused of killing daughter denies responsibility for death
Far-right activist convicted in Sweden of hate speech against Muslims
Far-right activist convicted in Sweden of hate speech against Muslims
Explainer: How the voting process works in US
Explainer: How the voting process works in US
US elections: When will the final results be announced?
US elections: When will the final results be announced?