Prince Harry's bid to protect Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle comes to light

Prince Harry’s extreme sacrifice for the sake of Prince Archie and Meghan Markle has just become a topic of discussion.

Comments about all of this has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the Sussexes’ circles.

The conversation as a whole has been shared during an interview with People magazine and pointed to all the sacrifices that have accumulated over the years.

According to the insider back in 2020, the last 10 years have been full of sacrifice for the Duke of Sussex, all in a bid to make sure his wife and kids remain safe, without state funded security.

The source was also quoted saying, “That’s 10 years of his life that he gave to serve his country, and he basically has to give it away now because he’s choosing to protect his family,”

They also highlighted the princes’ emotions at the time of attending the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, dressed in uniform as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, for the very last time before Megxit.

To make matters worse the royal was also quoted as being ‘distraught’ upon learning that he would no longer be able to retain his military roles after stepping down.