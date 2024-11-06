Paul Rudd's considerate gesture wins hearts at polling station

Paul Rudd surprised the voters at a polling station

Paul Rudd gave a pleasant surprise to thirsty voters waiting in line by bringing a surplus of water bottles.

NBC News political and national correspondent Jacob Soboroff found the actor handing out water bottles outside the polling place near Temple University.

He told the news outlet: "I just wanted to give people water. They're waiting in line for a long time, and it's a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting."

"We've been doing lots of stuff here today in Pennsylvania, and we wanted to come out and tell these students that they're doing really great things," he added.

Rudd also distributed water bottles and snacks at Villanova University

When asked how he feels about the election, he replied: "I feel good about handing out some water,” and quickly turned around to continue his volunteer work.

Soboroff then began talking to a first-time voter, who said: "It feels great! It's awesome. It feels like I'm representing my country, helping out."

Soboroff then pointed out to the voter that Rudd was distributing refreshments, saying, "Do you want a water from Paul Rudd?"

The voter happily grabbed the water and asked the Ant-Man star for a photo, which Soboroff took.

"Guys, this is a moment!" the journalist exclaimed of the photo with Paul Rudd. "We got it. It's a nice picture!"