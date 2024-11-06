Robbie Williams lands in a feud over latest move

Robbie Williams has reportedly angered a few people in his neighbourhood after he requested to cut off a “fungus-infested” tree at his house.



According to The Standard, the 50-year-old singer applied for permission from Kensington and Chelsea Council to chop down a Norway maple.

As per the Take That singer, he is suffering an infection from honey fungus, which attacks the tree’s roots, located at his £17.5 million mansion in London.

However, now an anonymous neighbour has objected about the tree being cut.

He wrote in a submission, “There is no explanation as to why this tree need be felled, only a series of photos showing parts of it are damaged.”

The submission added, “Should there not be a written report that accompanies each proposed felling and what courses of action could be done before the final resort of felling this tree?”

The authorities in the matter are expected to visit the site soon and make a decision by December 18, as per the publication.

On the work front, William will be soon seen in his own biopic titled Better Man.

Directed by Michael Gracey, and written by Gracey, Simon Gleeson and Oliver Cole, the biopic film is scheduled to release on December 26, 2024.