Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's health in South Africa

Prince William has revealed new major update on Kate Middleton’s health as the Prince of Wales is visiting South Africa without the Princess.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a photo of the royal couple saying, “NEW: The Prince of Wales reveals The Princess is doing ‘really well’ and that ‘hopefully she's watching Earthshot Prize tonight and cheering me on.”

The royal expert went on saying, “Prince William adds: ‘She's been amazing this whole year and I know she'll be really keen to see tonight.’

Prince William is set to attend the 2024 Earthshot Prize at a glitzy ceremony in Cape Town tonight.

Earlier, William shared a group photo with Earthshot Prize 2024 finalists, saying: “An inspiring morning meeting the @EarthshotPrize 2024 Finalists at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden!”

He further said, “Each and every Finalist brings a unique story and their own groundbreaking solution to the table, embodying hope for a greener future. Find out which of them will win one of our five £1M tonight! #EarthshotCapeTown.”