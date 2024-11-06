Jennifer Lopez ‘struggles’ to start fresh without Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been struggling to move on from estranged husband Ben Affleck, after filing for divorce from the actor in August 2024.



An insider which told Intouch Weekly that the singer-actress has developed an “unhealthy obsession” with her estranged husband as she is checking what the Gone Girl actor “is up to”.

“She’s still totally obsessed with him and even has Google Alerts set up for his name, which is just beyond unhealthy,” the insider dished out.

They also unveiled that the 55-year-old actress, who will soon star in Affleck-produced film Unstoppable, "finds it very tough to move on from him".

The insider, however, revealed that the 52-year-old actor, on other hand, is gearing up for the crime thriller RIP along with his friend and actor Matt Damon.

The estranged couple, who officially parted ways in August 2024, first dated in the early 2000s and briefly got engaged as well.

However, the couple broke up in 2004 and nearly two decades later in 2021, they rekindled their romance.

Both got married in 2022 in Las Vegas. However, staying two years in marriage, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, citing the couple's "fundamental incompatibility" as the reason.