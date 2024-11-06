Travis Kelce loves to listen to Taylor Swift concerts

A frequent visitor, Travis Kelce says he went to Taylor Swift's show again before the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour wrapped up.



Sharing the experience, he said on his podcast, New Heights, that he went to Indianapolis last weekend to watch his girlfriend's concert at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up," the NFL's tight end said.

He continued, "I'll tell you what, man. The American crowds, they did not disappoint. I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with, and I'll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking. Absolutely rocking."

At the show, the Kansas City Chiefs said he met basketball player Caitlin Clark. "She loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it's a fun city, and, we're both just true Midwesterners to the heart."

"You know? Played high school ball, college ball, pro ball, all out here in the Midwest, and, it was cool catching up with her," the 35-year-old added.

"She was there with her mom and a few friends she had been, I think this is, like, her third or fourth show she had been to," Travis further noted.

"She's a Swiftie through and through, man. Loves the show. I went to night two. She had already been to night one," he said.