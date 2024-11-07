 
Daniel Craig shows no interest in who takes over as James Bond

Daniel Craig played the famed spy role of "double-oh-seven" from 2006 to 2021

November 07, 2024

Daniel Craig is unfazed about who becomes the next James Bond.

In a recent joint interview with Variety, the 56-year-old actor revealed that he has no interest in who is going to be the next James Bond.

Craig, who played the famous role from 2006 to 2021 in the franchise, was asked by the outlet who he wanted to see next as James Bond

“If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?” the publisher inquired.

“I don’t care," Craig responded who appeared along with his costar Drew Starkey.

The outlet then asked him the number of times he played the role of "double-oh-seven"

Craig replied, “I’m gonna get it wrong,” Starkey chimed in, “Too many.”

“Exactly,” Craig said with a laugh.

“I don’t know either. I’d have to count. One, two, three… five? Five," he added.

In fact, Craig actually made five James Bond movies, including No Time to Die (2021) Spectre (2015), Skyfall (2012), Quantum of Solace (2008), and Casino Royale (2006)

