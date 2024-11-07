Cardi B gets emotional by Trump's major victory

Cardi B has expressed her disappointment by Donald Trump’s win over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.



The 32-year-old rapper, who publicly displayed her support for the Vice President in the elections, took Instagram and shared an emotional message for Harris.

Cardi began, "To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for the presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity!"

Cardi B has expressed how she is feeling by the outcome of 2024 US election

She continued, "You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you!"

"You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart," the UP hitmaker wrote.

The rapper also shared the same note on X, however, she added a little more as she tweeted, "No need to nasty, y'all picked your winner. All we can do is be hopeful and wish the best (sic).”

"Before Kamala joined the race, we knew how this country is set up and what was probably going to happen but it was so inspiring how she fought and changed so many minds, including mine."