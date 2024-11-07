Will president-elect Donald Trump get acquitted in hush-money case?

President-elect Donald Trump leaves the courthouse after a jury found him guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 30 May 2024. — Reuters

Questions have begun surfacing over the legal battles which the United States president-elect Donald Trump had encountered before running for the White House.

The Republican winner of the presidential polls was found guilty by New York jury and was expected to be sentenced on November 26, for forging business records to downplay the controversial scandal involving Stormy Daniels, an ex-adult film star, reported Daily Beast.

But his presidential bid and re-election campaign prevented him from seeing the jail.

Trump could face a possible four-year sentence and a serious possibility of imprisonment in normal circumstances under the 34 felony counts, accordingly to the New York Times.

The convicted felons are typically housed on Rikers Island, but Trump was sanctioned by the court being a boldly aggressive defendant.

The judge delayed the sentencing beyond the election day after Trump’s lawyers sought repeated postponements in the case successfully.

Trump has also appealed for overall dismissal of the case on the basis of presidential privilege or moving the case to federal court as an alternative consideration.

However, under the current scenario when Trump has won the popular vote and is underway to becoming the 47th US president, it’s difficult to project if he will face imprisonment or not.

But few experts predict that if the prosecutors still provoke court troubles for Trump, his officials will apply for consecutive adjournments in the case and eventually succeed.

Hence Trump might remain liberated from incarceration at least until January 2029, if Trump’s lawyers request the court to delay punishment during his second presidential term, CNN reported citing experts.

As there are supposed constitutional complexities as well to be looked into for a state judge sentencing a president-elect.

Besides by 2029, Trump will be 82 years old and can seek an escape again owing to his old age.