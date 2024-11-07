Halle Bailey makes shocking revelation about ex DDG 'upsetting' her

Halle Bailey opened up about her ex DDG after their 9-month-old son, Halo, was shown on a livestream without her consent.

In regards to this, she wrote in a now-deleted post on X, “Hi everyone, just so you know I am out of town, and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight.”

According to US Weekly, the incident occurred when I'm Geekin singer and Halo appeared on YouTuber Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, which reaches an audience of over 13 million followers.

Moreover, she continued about her role in The Little Mermaid, "I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector, and it’s upsetting not to have been informed, especially while I am out of town,"

Additionally, Hood Melody singer, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr., announced his breakup with Bailey in early October, less than a year after welcoming Halo.

In this regard, DDG shared on his Instagram Story on October 3 while he described the split as a difficult decision but felt it was best for both of them, “After much reflection and heartfelt support conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

As per the publication, despite their separation, the rapper expressed appreciation for their time together by saying, “Our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.” He added that they would focus on their individual journeys and co-parenting roles, cherishing the bond they built.

Furthermore, Bailey and DDG first went public with their relationship in January 2022, making their red-carpet debut at the BET Awards that June.

It is worth mentioning that Bailey later addressed pregnancy rumors, confirming she had welcomed her son in early 2023 with a heartfelt Instagram post revealing Halo’s tiny hand by writing, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son.”