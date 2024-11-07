JoJo Siwa gets candid about her relationship in public eye

JoJo Siwa has recently opened up about her thoughts on relationship in the public eye.

Speaking at the Rhode Island Comic Con, Siwa shared how her romance with Dakayla Wilson has brought new meaning to her personal life.

Siwa explained that she once pledged to keep her relationships private.

Siwa, who found fame on Dance Moms, explained, "You know, it's interesting. My mom always used to tell me, 'The whole world doesn't need to know everything. JoJo. You can keep some things a secret.' And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, totally."

The former child star went on to say, "Secrets are hard to keep. It's so hard to keep. When you're so excited about something.

"I was kind of born to share my life with the world, and I'm OK with that and I enjoy that."

Reflecting on her past relationship, Siwa said, "I mean, I started out in a great relationship. When I first came out, I was in a very, very good relationship."

"We were young. I mean, I was 17 and she was 16. Odds are sorry if anybody's 17 or 16 but odds are your relationship is not going to work at that age," she said.

"And if you're older than that, or if you have a 17 and 16-year-old and you see them and they think they're getting married, you can laugh at that because we all know it's not how it works," Siwa added further.

However, the 21-year-old noted, "Sometimes, some high school sweethearts do work out. There is a very small percentage, but it was just very cute, typical."