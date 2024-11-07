Sarah Ferguson continues to stay out of UK after King Charles' blow to Prince Andrew

 
Sarah Ferguson arrived in Australia earlier this week after King Charles' final blow to Prince Andrew

November 07, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson continued her engagements in Australia after she arrived there two days after reports King Charles delivered final blow to the Prince of York amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge residence.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother took to Instagram and shared her photos with a sweet message.

She said, “It was such a wonderful visit meeting and getting to know all of you at Safety Bay HS & Waikiki Primary School.

“I was especially excited to talk with the children about the environment, and discuss the many ways in which young people can make real change for our planet having introduced them to the @youthimpactcouncil and the work we’re already doing.”

Sarah’s statement continued, “And what a pleasure it was to read to such a cheerful and engaged class at Waikiki!

“Thank you students and staff for welcoming me to your school and for being such a positive, bright light!”

Sarah arrived in Australia earlier this week following reports that King Charles has officially ended Prince Andrew's £1m annual allowance and security, marking a new low in relations between the brothers.

