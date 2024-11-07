 
Geo News

Katy Perry set to headline Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Katy Perry will be joined by artists such as Teddy Swims and Ella Henderson

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Katy Perry set to headline Capitals Jingle Bell Ball 2024
Katy Perry set to headline Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Katy Perry has been booked to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024.

As reported by NME, the Dark Horse hitmaker will headline this year’s edition of the two-night event. 

This will be her first UK performance in over six years. It’ll also mark the singer’s first Jingle Bell Ball since 2013.

The two-day event will be held at The O2 in London on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

The concerts will also be live streamed via the official Capital app.

While talking about the news, the 40-year-old singer on Capital Breakfast said, “I’m so excited to be coming back to the UK, I love it!”

“[I’ll] hopefully follow that up with more [shows],” she added.

Perry went on to say, “I’m gonna be bringing some new songs off of ‘143’.” (sic)

The news of her performance comes a day after it was confirmed that Coldplay would be headlining the first show.

They’ll be joined by former Little Mix member Perrie, Teddy Swims, Clean Bandit, Sigala, Tom Grennan and Ella Henderson.

Meghan Markle trying to pry Prince Harry away from Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle trying to pry Prince Harry away from Buckingham Palace
Cardi B keeps fans guessing her newborn daughter's name
Cardi B keeps fans guessing her newborn daughter's name
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional following the results of 2024 U.S. elections
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional following the results of 2024 U.S. elections
Prince Edward shares major update on Duchess Sophie's health after golf ball incident
Prince Edward shares major update on Duchess Sophie's health after golf ball incident
Meghan Markle is begging Prince Harry now to stay with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle is begging Prince Harry now to stay with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles to give ultimatum to Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge video
King Charles to give ultimatum to Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge
Hollywood stars flee America over security fears?
Hollywood stars flee America over security fears?
Halle Bailey makes shocking revelation about ex DDG 'upsetting' her
Halle Bailey makes shocking revelation about ex DDG 'upsetting' her