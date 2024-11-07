Katy Perry set to headline Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Katy Perry has been booked to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024.



As reported by NME, the Dark Horse hitmaker will headline this year’s edition of the two-night event.

This will be her first UK performance in over six years. It’ll also mark the singer’s first Jingle Bell Ball since 2013.

The two-day event will be held at The O2 in London on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

The concerts will also be live streamed via the official Capital app.

While talking about the news, the 40-year-old singer on Capital Breakfast said, “I’m so excited to be coming back to the UK, I love it!”

“[I’ll] hopefully follow that up with more [shows],” she added.

Perry went on to say, “I’m gonna be bringing some new songs off of ‘143’.” (sic)

The news of her performance comes a day after it was confirmed that Coldplay would be headlining the first show.

They’ll be joined by former Little Mix member Perrie, Teddy Swims, Clean Bandit, Sigala, Tom Grennan and Ella Henderson.