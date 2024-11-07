Meghan Markle trying to pry Prince Harry away from Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle has reportedly been working as hard as possible to make sure Prince Harry ends up on her corner, and at a safe distance from anyone attempting to affect him.

Comments about it all have been shared by an inside source that recently got candid with Closer magazine.

They began the whole conversation by noting just how panicky Meghan Markle has been feeling in recent weeks.

They also went as far as to say, “Meghan isn't happy at all. She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life.”

“For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner.”

Even “the thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic” within the Duchess.

According to the insider part of the reason for this is because “Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down.”