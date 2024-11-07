Katie Price flaunts new look post beauty clinic visit

Katie Price showcased a fresh, youthful look in a new social media post on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old former glamour model shared an update on her Instagram Stories to promote Rejuven8 Beauty Clinic noting that many fans have recently been asking about her appearance.

In the clip, Katie, who’s had multiple cosmetic treatments and recently received new lip fillers, looked noticeably refreshed.

In regards to this, she shared with her followers, “Everyone's been asking how I’ve lost weight and how I’m looking good.”

Moreover, causally dressed in a black top and matching leggings, Price wore her hair sleek and straight.

According to Daily Mail, this update follows her reveal of “the biggest lips I’ve ever had done" in an Instagram video on Tuesday after visiting The Clinic Club.

Additionally, the former model has long favored a lip enhancement technique called the butterfly lip, which uses surgical tape along with fillers to create a fuller effect.

Displaying her latest look, she stated, “These are the biggest lips I’ve ever had done. I wanted bigger, thicker… welcome to the biggest lips I’ve ever done, and I love it."

Furthermore, during the Netmums Podcast, the TV personality also shared an insight about her cosmetic journey, revealing that she didn’t start altering her face until her forties, as per the outlet.